الشاعرة مايا أنجيلو أول امرأة سوداء على عملة معدنية في الولايات المتحدة

The first coin of the American Women Quarters™ Program is here—the Maya Angelou Quarter! Learn about honoree Maya Angelou and #HerQuarter in our press release at https://t.co/yYzGJpXQDD. Look for it in your change. @USTreasury@smithsonian@womenshistory@DrMayaAngelou@WCPInstpic.twitter.com/GVUpcnbszq