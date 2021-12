لافروف: صيغة "2 + 2" بين روسيا والهند ستصبح منصة فعالة للحوار

🇷🇺🇮🇳 In #India, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey #Shoigu took part in the 2+2 format Russia-India consultations with India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh.#RussiaIndia#DruzhbaDostipic.twitter.com/D0HBuLdTrV