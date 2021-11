مجلس النواب الأمريكي يؤيد معاقبة أحد أعضائه بسبب فيديو "يقتل" فيه مشرعة ديمقراطية

RUTHLESS ATTACKS IN THE CAPITOL - 1856 & 2021



In 1856, pro-slaver Rep. Preston Brooks used a cane to beat anti-slavery Sen. Charles Sumner unconscious.



In 2021, GOP Rep. Paul Gosar featured a video of himself using a blade to slash Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Pres. Biden pic.twitter.com/HuxsFDbX1C