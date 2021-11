جماهير برايتون تدعم مثليا سعوديا احتجز قبل عامين بسبب صورة (صورة)

Hey @NUFC great to see you advocating. It will help. Now, if football is for everyone, can you ask your owners (6 govt ministers and the Crown Prince on PiF board) why a gay man Suhail Al-Jameel, age 25, is locked up in KSA simply after posting a shirtless photo? #freesuhailhttps://t.co/ZQ1FDC0rk9