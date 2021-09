كابل.. هبوط طائرتي مساعدات إنسانية بحرينية وباكستانية

Received today at Kabul airport first C-130 of PAF carrying relief goods in food & medicines out of 36 MT package & delivered to Afghan Public Health ⁦@SMQureshiPTI⁩ ⁦@fawadchaudhry⁩ ⁦@ForeignOfficePk⁩ ⁦⁦@FMPublicDiploPK⁩ ⁦@PakinAfg⁩ pic.twitter.com/wsYmJY4Um3