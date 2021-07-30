وسائل إعلام محلية: وقوع انفجار في سوق شمال غربي باكستان
أفادت وسائل إعلام باكستانية محلية اليوم الجمعة، بوقوع انفجار في سوق شمال غربي باكستان.
وقالت وكالة "Sayhoon News" إن ضابط شرطة لقي مصرعه بينما أصيب آخر بجروح خطيرة في انفجار استهدف قافلة للشرطة في سوق كارخانو في بيشاور اليوم الجمعة.
Breaking News:— SAYHOON NEWS (@NewsSayhoon) July 30, 2021
One police officer has been killed while another sustained severe injuries in a blast targeting police convoy in Peshawar’s Karkhano Market earlier today, sources told Sayhoon News.
According to police, the nature of the blast is yet unknown. @NewsSayhoonpic.twitter.com/JR5XI94I6s
وذكرت الشرطة أن طبيعة الانفجار غير معروفة حتى الآن.
من جهة أخرى، تداول صحفيون عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر" مقطع فيديو يظهر عربة الشرطة التي استهدفها التفجير.
Officials on ground confirm that a policeman has succumbed to injuries. The nature of the explosion is still being ascertained. #Peshawarhttps://t.co/Wkie4IICK1— Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 30, 2021
The police mobile van into which the grenade was thrown can be seen.— Iftikhar Firdous (@IftikharFirdous) July 30, 2021
The Hayatabad Medical Complex says the body of constable Binyamin has been received. One passerby who was injured has been discharged, while another injured policeman is being treated. https://t.co/CwaRGMWN6Spic.twitter.com/r8s0Us0x1U
المصدر: وسائل إعلام باكستانية