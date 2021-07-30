 
مباشر

وسائل إعلام محلية: وقوع انفجار في سوق شمال غربي باكستان

أخبار العالم

وسائل إعلام محلية: وقوع انفجار في سوق شمال غربي باكستان
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/qxw3

أفادت وسائل إعلام باكستانية محلية اليوم الجمعة، بوقوع انفجار في سوق شمال غربي باكستان.

إقرأ المزيد
وسائل إعلام: باكستان ترسل قوات إلى حدودها مع أفغانستان
وسائل إعلام: باكستان ترسل قوات إلى حدودها مع أفغانستان

وقالت وكالة "Sayhoon News" إن ضابط شرطة لقي مصرعه بينما أصيب آخر بجروح خطيرة في انفجار استهدف قافلة للشرطة في سوق كارخانو في بيشاور اليوم الجمعة.

وذكرت الشرطة أن طبيعة الانفجار غير معروفة حتى الآن.

من جهة أخرى، تداول صحفيون عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر" مقطع فيديو يظهر عربة الشرطة التي استهدفها التفجير.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام باكستانية 

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2021 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا