انفجار شاحنة مفرقعات على شاطئ مزدحم بولاية ماريلاند الأمريكية (فيديو)

انفجار شاحنة مفرقعات على شاطئ مزدحم بولاية ماريلاند الأمريكية (فيديو)
انفجار شاحنة ألعاب نارية في أوشن سيتي بولاية ماريلاند
أعلن مسؤولون محليون وشهود عيان أن شاحنة محملة بالمفرقعات انفجرت على شاطئ مزدحم في أوشن سيتي بولاية ماريلاند الأمريكية.

وأفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية بأن موظفا بشركة للألعاب النارية أصيب بجروح طفيفة، ولم يصب أي شخص آخر.

وأشارت إلى أن الحادث وقع في حوالي الساعة 10:15 من صباح يوم الأحد وأن مكان الحادث كان مزدحما وقت الانفجار لكن المنطقة المحيطة بالشاحنة كانت مغلقة على ما يبدو.

