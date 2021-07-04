انفجار شاحنة مفرقعات على شاطئ مزدحم بولاية ماريلاند الأمريكية (فيديو)
أعلن مسؤولون محليون وشهود عيان أن شاحنة محملة بالمفرقعات انفجرت على شاطئ مزدحم في أوشن سيتي بولاية ماريلاند الأمريكية.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام أمريكية بأن موظفا بشركة للألعاب النارية أصيب بجروح طفيفة، ولم يصب أي شخص آخر.
وأشارت إلى أن الحادث وقع في حوالي الساعة 10:15 من صباح يوم الأحد وأن مكان الحادث كان مزدحما وقت الانفجار لكن المنطقة المحيطة بالشاحنة كانت مغلقة على ما يبدو.
Looks like Ocean City, MD won't be having fireworks tonight. I really hope this whole section was roped off all morning long and no one was hurt. We have our @7NewsDC camera pointed there here: https://t.co/FTRFOBaESxhttps://t.co/Z0Mc5VbEKgpic.twitter.com/AOrMdAOyiZ— Alex Liggitt (@7NewsAlex) July 4, 2021
Un camión con fuegos artificiales explota en Ocean City, Maryland pic.twitter.com/3D2X00Pd1m— 6w (@6w_es) July 4, 2021
Fireworks went off in Ocean City this morning on the beach, down by the inlet. Not sure if there are any injuries. Video taken by my sister-in-law. pic.twitter.com/m5MFcRtRUN— Jessica Anderson (@janders5) July 4, 2021
Video from the Ocean City, MD fireworks fire. pic.twitter.com/YJJtvIvPeG— Andrew Doyle (@doyle0213) July 4, 2021
المصدر: وسائل إعلام أمريكية