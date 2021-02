فوز محام صيني سجين بجائزة دولية لحقوق الإنسان

#BREAKING:



🏆 #YuWensheng is the 2021 #MartinEnnalsAward Laureate! 🏆



We hope that honoring #YuWensheng and @xuyan on the eve of the #ChineseNewYear will re-emphasize the need to #FreeYuWensheng!



Find out more ➡ https://t.co/8Kr1Y9LSrEpic.twitter.com/jECG2tTHMi