نواب أمريكيون يصابون بكورونا بعد اقتحام مبنى الكابيتول

أحداث اقتحام مبنى الكابيتول
أصيب 3 ديمقراطيين منتخبين في مجلس النواب الأمريكي بفيروس كورونا المستجد، بعد اقتحام أنصار ترامب مبنى الكابيتول يوم الأربعاء الماضي.

وقالت النائبة عن ولاية نيوجيرزي بوني واتسون كولمان (75 سنة) في تغريدة: "لقد كانت نتيجة فحصي إيجابية وأنا أرتاح حاليا في منزلي"، مضيفة أن الأعراض التي ظهرت عليها خفيفة.

كما أعلنت النائبة عن ولاية واشنطن براميلا جايابال إصابتها بالفيروس، حيث كانت تتواجد في نفس الغرفة مع كولمان يوم الاقتحام.

وفي وقت لاحق، كشف النائب عن ولاية إيلينوي، براد شنايدر، أنه أصيب بالفيروس.

يذكر أن العديد من النواب ظهروا غير مرتدين أقنعة خلال واقعة اقتحام الكابيتول.

المصدر: RT

