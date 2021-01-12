نواب أمريكيون يصابون بكورونا بعد اقتحام مبنى الكابيتول
أصيب 3 ديمقراطيين منتخبين في مجلس النواب الأمريكي بفيروس كورونا المستجد، بعد اقتحام أنصار ترامب مبنى الكابيتول يوم الأربعاء الماضي.
وقالت النائبة عن ولاية نيوجيرزي بوني واتسون كولمان (75 سنة) في تغريدة: "لقد كانت نتيجة فحصي إيجابية وأنا أرتاح حاليا في منزلي"، مضيفة أن الأعراض التي ظهرت عليها خفيفة.
Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test.— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021
I have tested positive.https://t.co/wivlbwrmV0
كما أعلنت النائبة عن ولاية واشنطن براميلا جايابال إصابتها بالفيروس، حيث كانت تتواجد في نفس الغرفة مع كولمان يوم الاقتحام.
I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.https://t.co/wVmgroKsdf— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2021
وفي وقت لاحق، كشف النائب عن ولاية إيلينوي، براد شنايدر، أنه أصيب بالفيروس.
Unfortunately, I received a positive COVID-19 test this morning following being tested yesterday on the advice of the House Attending Physician.— Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) January 12, 2021
يذكر أن العديد من النواب ظهروا غير مرتدين أقنعة خلال واقعة اقتحام الكابيتول.
المصدر: RT