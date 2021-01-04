 
مباشر

ترامب: "كتلة الاستسلام" الجمهورية ستلحق العار بنا

أخبار العالم

ترامب:
Reuters
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/phto

وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بعض أعضاء الحزب الجمهوري بـ"كتلة الاستسلام"، وقال إنهم سيلحقون العار بحملته لأنهم ضعفاء ومستعدون للتصديق بأرقام الانتخابات الرئاسية المزورة.

وتساءل ترامب في تغريدة عبر "تويتر": "كيف يمكن المصادقة على نتائج انتخابات تكون الأرقام التي يتم اعتمادها خاطئة بشكل يمكن التحقق منه".

واعتبر أن "الجمهوريين لديهم إيجابيات وسلبيات.. لكن هناك شيء واحد مؤكد وهو إنهم لا ينسون أبدا".

المصدر: RT

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2021 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا