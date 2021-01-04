ترامب: "كتلة الاستسلام" الجمهورية ستلحق العار بنا
وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بعض أعضاء الحزب الجمهوري بـ"كتلة الاستسلام"، وقال إنهم سيلحقون العار بحملته لأنهم ضعفاء ومستعدون للتصديق بأرقام الانتخابات الرئاسية المزورة.
وتساءل ترامب في تغريدة عبر "تويتر": "كيف يمكن المصادقة على نتائج انتخابات تكون الأرقام التي يتم اعتمادها خاطئة بشكل يمكن التحقق منه".
The “Surrender Caucus” within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective “guardians” of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021
واعتبر أن "الجمهوريين لديهم إيجابيات وسلبيات.. لكن هناك شيء واحد مؤكد وهو إنهم لا ينسون أبدا".
How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021
المصدر: RT