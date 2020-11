هزة أرضية بقوة 6.2 درجة تضرب المنطقة الحدودية بين تشيلي والأرجنتين

⚠

Luke 21:11 And great earthquakes shall be in divers places,⬅ and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.



6.2 - Chile-Argentina Border Region - Mon, 30 Nov 2020 22:55:00 UTC (17:55 EST) https://t.co/ste0kfAF0Kpic.twitter.com/piWHvsT1fj