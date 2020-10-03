 
ناشطون: تويتر يتخذ إجراء ضد التغريدات المسيئة لـ"ترامب"

ناشطون: تويتر يتخذ إجراء ضد التغريدات المسيئة لـ
أعلن موقع "تويتر" بأنه لا يسمح بالتغريدات التي تتمنى أو تأمل في الموت أو الأذى الجسدي الخطير أو المرض المميت ضد أي شخص، وأن هذا المحتوى "مخالف لقواعدنا".

وقال "تويتر" في تغريدة يوم الجمعة إنه سيقوم بإزالة التغريدات التي تنتهك هذه السياسة.

وقال نشطاء إن "تويتر" ستعلق تغريدات وحسابات الذين يأملون في وفاة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب. 

المصدر: تويتر

