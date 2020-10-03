ناشطون: تويتر يتخذ إجراء ضد التغريدات المسيئة لـ"ترامب"
أعلن موقع "تويتر" بأنه لا يسمح بالتغريدات التي تتمنى أو تأمل في الموت أو الأذى الجسدي الخطير أو المرض المميت ضد أي شخص، وأن هذا المحتوى "مخالف لقواعدنا".
وقال "تويتر" في تغريدة يوم الجمعة إنه سيقوم بإزالة التغريدات التي تنتهك هذه السياسة.
وقال نشطاء إن "تويتر" ستعلق تغريدات وحسابات الذين يأملون في وفاة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب.
tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020
Twitter says it will suspend people who tweet that they hope Trump dies. Facebook will let you wish death upon Trump so long as you do not tag him https://t.co/Ngfo0aWkSQ— Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) October 2, 2020
المصدر: تويتر