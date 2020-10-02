 
مباشر

البيت الأبيض: الفحوصات الأخيرة أكدت عدم إصابة بينس وزوجته بكورونا

أخبار العالم

البيت الأبيض: الفحوصات الأخيرة أكدت عدم إصابة بينس وزوجته بكورونا
Reuters Tom Brenner
مايك بينس
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/oura

أعلن البيت الأبيض أن نتائج فحص فيروس كورونا المستجد الذي خضع له نائب الرئيس الأمريكي مايك بينس وزوجته صباح اليوم الجمعة جاءت سلبية.

يتبع..

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا