البيت الأبيض: الفحوصات الأخيرة أكدت عدم إصابة بينس وزوجته بكورونا
Reuters Tom Brenner
أعلن البيت الأبيض أن نتائج فحص فيروس كورونا المستجد الذي خضع له نائب الرئيس الأمريكي مايك بينس وزوجته صباح اليوم الجمعة جاءت سلبية.
As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.— Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020
