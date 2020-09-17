 
بومبيو: فرضنا عقوبات على 47 فردا وكيانا إيرانيا لتورطهم في شبكة التهديد السيبراني العالمية الإيرانية
Reuters Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
مايك بومبيو
أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مايك بومبيو عن فرض واشنطن عقوبات على 47 فردا وكيانا إيرانيا بزعم تورطهم في أنشطة "شبكة التهديد السيبرانية العالمية" التابعة للجمهورية الإسلامية.

