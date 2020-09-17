بومبيو: فرضنا عقوبات على 47 فردا وكيانا إيرانيا لتورطهم في شبكة التهديد السيبراني العالمية الإيرانية
Reuters Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مايك بومبيو عن فرض واشنطن عقوبات على 47 فردا وكيانا إيرانيا بزعم تورطهم في أنشطة "شبكة التهديد السيبرانية العالمية" التابعة للجمهورية الإسلامية.
Today, the U.S. sanctioned 47 Iranian individuals and entities involved in the Iranian regime’s global cyber threat network. We will continue to expose Iran’s nefarious behavior and we will never relent in protecting our homeland and allies from Iranian hackers.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 17, 2020
يتبع..