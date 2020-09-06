 
إصابة عدة أشخاص جراء عملية طعن "كبيرة" في مدينة برمنغهام البريطانية

أعلنت الشرطة بمدينة برمنغهام البريطانية عن ما أسمته بـ"واقعة كبيرة" بعد ورود أنباء عن إصابة عدد من الأشخاص في عمليات طعن في ساعة مبكرة من صباح يوم الأحد.

وقالت شرطة ويست ميدلاندز في بيان: "يمكننا أن نؤكد أنه في حوالي الساعة 00:30 من صباح اليوم تم استدعاؤنا بعد ورود تقارير عن حادث طعن في وسط مدينة برمنغهام.. وجرى الإبلاغ عن عدد من حالات الطعن الأخرى في المنطقة بعد فترة وجيزة".

وتابعت الشرطة: "نحن على علم بعدد من الجرحى، لكن في الوقت الحالي لسنا في وضع يسمح لنا بتحديد عدد الجرحى أو مدى خطورة جراحهم".

وذكر مراسلنا أن الشرطة أعلنت إغلاق بعض الشوارع في مدينة برمنغهام بسبب حوادث الطعن التي وقعت فجرا، ولم تحدد الشرطة ما إذا كانت هذه الحوادث إجرامية أم ذات طابع إرهابي، في انتظار  نتايج التحقيقات الجارية حاليا.

المصدر: رويترز

