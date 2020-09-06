إصابة عدة أشخاص جراء عملية طعن "كبيرة" في مدينة برمنغهام البريطانية
أعلنت الشرطة بمدينة برمنغهام البريطانية عن ما أسمته بـ"واقعة كبيرة" بعد ورود أنباء عن إصابة عدد من الأشخاص في عمليات طعن في ساعة مبكرة من صباح يوم الأحد.
وقالت شرطة ويست ميدلاندز في بيان: "يمكننا أن نؤكد أنه في حوالي الساعة 00:30 من صباح اليوم تم استدعاؤنا بعد ورود تقارير عن حادث طعن في وسط مدينة برمنغهام.. وجرى الإبلاغ عن عدد من حالات الطعن الأخرى في المنطقة بعد فترة وجيزة".
وتابعت الشرطة: "نحن على علم بعدد من الجرحى، لكن في الوقت الحالي لسنا في وضع يسمح لنا بتحديد عدد الجرحى أو مدى خطورة جراحهم".
وذكر مراسلنا أن الشرطة أعلنت إغلاق بعض الشوارع في مدينة برمنغهام بسبب حوادث الطعن التي وقعت فجرا، ولم تحدد الشرطة ما إذا كانت هذه الحوادث إجرامية أم ذات طابع إرهابي، في انتظار نتايج التحقيقات الجارية حاليا.
#Birmingham: Birmingham police: "We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre."— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 6, 2020
pic.twitter.com/nPPkOd1OAZ
BREAKING: Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre after officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings.— SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 6, 2020
The force said: "At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."
More: https://t.co/JuhFdPE8LJpic.twitter.com/jNicVQIrFy
”At 12:30am police were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, a number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.” @mi6rogue can confirm this was part of a 12-hour long fight between youth gangs. #Birmingham... pic.twitter.com/jpI2Zvx5UB— MI6 Rogue (@mi6rogue) September 6, 2020
Disturbing news breaking here in #Birmingham this morning. Further details will emerge over the coming hours no doubt. https://t.co/YOn2qSuxYG— Edward Sweeney (@ProfEdSweeney) September 6, 2020
المصدر: رويترز