تعاون إيطالي إسرائيلي لإطلاق القمر الصناعي "ديدو 3"

🚀Successful launch for #VEGA!

In the #SSMS dispenser developed by @Avio_Group there’s

DIDO-3 cubesat, a joint 🇮🇹🇮🇱 space project

to conduct microgravity experiments, paving the way for development of new drugs in Space

Kol Hakavod to @ASI_spazio@ILSpaceAgency@SP_Microgravitypic.twitter.com/d9YMiHUe1J