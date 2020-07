ناشط بارز يفر من جنوب السودان إلى الولايات المتحدة متهما رئيس بلاده بمحاولة اغتياله

THANK YOU President @realDonaldTrump for saving my family+me & giving us refuge in the USA after I fled a death squad sent by #SouthSudan President Salva Kiir. WITHOUT YOU, I’D BE DEAD. Kiir has ruled 9 yrs with an iron fist never facing an election - they MUST happen in Dec ‘21. pic.twitter.com/WZiUIFNZrt