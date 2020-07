جامعة هيوستن: جهاز " يصطاد ويدمر" فيروس كورونا المستجد في ثوان

Results on our #invention published in @MaterialsToday Physics prove effectiveness of novel #BioDefense filter against #airborne#transmission of #SARSCoV2 to help control spread of #COVID19 indoors!@ZhifengRen@DrGarrettPeel@HHS_ASH@TCSUH@UHouston@utmbhealth@BradSmithCMMIpic.twitter.com/VhgozQGEvv