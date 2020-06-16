الجيش الهندي يعلن مقتل ضابط وجنديين بصفوفه في "مواجهة عنيفة" مع قوات صينية على الحدود بين البلدين
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/o3yo
أعلن الجيش الهندي اليوم الثلاثاء مقتل ضابط وجنديين بصفوفه بمواجهات عنيفة مع قوات صينية على الحدود بين البلدين مساء الاثنين.
#Breaking: Colonel, two soldiers die in clash with #Chinese troops in #Ladakh's #Galwan Valleyhttps://t.co/k2KLmg2OwE— The Tribune (@thetribunechd) June 16, 2020
Indian Army officer, 2 jawans killed in violent face-off with China troops— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) June 16, 2020
The incident came even as officials from both the sides were engaged in resolving the the dispute over Chinese military buildup in the region.
Read: https://t.co/3BD20J6BZapic.twitter.com/cM6nie4UmA