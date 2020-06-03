زلزال قوي يضرب شمال تشيلي
ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 6.8 درجة شمال تشيلي في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم الأربعاء، بحسب مركز الأبحاث الألماني للعلوم الجيولوجية.
وقال المركز، إن زلزالا بلغت قوته 6.8 درجة ضرب شمالي تشيلي في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم الأربعاء.
وأضاف المركز أن الزلزال وقع على عمق 145 كيلومترا.
وقالت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية إن مركز الزلزال يقع على مسافة نحو 62 كيلومترا جنوب غربي سان بيدرو دي أتاكاما.
⚠️#Chile🇨🇱: Un fuerte terremoto de magnitud M6.9, se registró a 72 KM al SW de #SanPedroDeAtacama, región de #Antofagasta. Profundidad: 148 KM. [PRELIM].— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) June 3, 2020
Source info: GFZ.
¿Sintió este sismo?, ¡cuéntanos!.#EQVT,#earthquake,#quake,#tremor,#seísmo,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto. pic.twitter.com/ZAIS57vsvG
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early this morning.— ~Marietta (@_MariettaDavis) June 3, 2020
The epicentre is about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Hope all is safe 🙏#Temblor#sismo#chile#earthquakepic.twitter.com/l2w1RrmYGn
المصدر: وكالات