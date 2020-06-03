 
زلزال قوي يضرب شمال تشيلي

ضرب زلزال بلغت قوته 6.8 درجة شمال تشيلي في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم الأربعاء، بحسب مركز الأبحاث الألماني للعلوم الجيولوجية.

وقال المركز، إن زلزالا بلغت قوته 6.8 درجة ضرب شمالي تشيلي في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم الأربعاء.

وأضاف المركز أن الزلزال وقع على عمق 145 كيلومترا.

وقالت هيئة المسح الجيولوجي الأمريكية إن مركز الزلزال يقع على مسافة نحو 62 كيلومترا جنوب غربي سان بيدرو دي أتاكاما.

