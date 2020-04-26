ترامب: من يعرفني يقول إنني أكثر رؤساء أمريكا نشاطا
اعتبر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، أن من يعرفونه ويعرفون تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، يؤكدون أن "ترامب هو أكثر رؤساء البلاد نشاطا".
وكتب على حسابه في "تويتر" اليوم الأحد: "أنا رئيس يمتاز بالقدرة على المثابرة في العمل، وما قمت به في 3 سنوات ونصف، يفوق ما قام به أي رئيس سابق في تاريخ أمريكا. لكن وسائل الإعلام المزيفة، تكره هذه الحقيقة".
وتابع: "أنا أعمل من الصباح الباكر حتى ساعات متأخرة من الليل، ولم أترك البيت الأبيض على مدى شهور إلا لإطلاق السفينة "كمفورت" المستشفى العائم الخاص بعلاج مصابي كورونا".
The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
....schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me. I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
وأضاف: "أواصل العمل من أجل إبرام الاتفاقيات التجارية، وإعادة بناء الجيش، وفي النهاية أجد قصة مزيفة في صحيفة نيويورك تايمز تتحدث عن جدول عملي وعاداتي في تناول الطعام".
المصدر: وكالات