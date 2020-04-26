 
مباشر

ترامب: من يعرفني يقول إنني أكثر رؤساء أمريكا نشاطا

أخبار العالم

ترامب: من يعرفني يقول إنني أكثر رؤساء أمريكا نشاطا
الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/nr12

اعتبر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، أن من يعرفونه ويعرفون تاريخ الولايات المتحدة، يؤكدون أن "ترامب هو أكثر رؤساء البلاد نشاطا".

وكتب على حسابه في "تويتر" اليوم الأحد: "أنا رئيس يمتاز بالقدرة على المثابرة في العمل، وما قمت به في 3 سنوات ونصف، يفوق ما قام به أي رئيس سابق في تاريخ أمريكا. لكن وسائل الإعلام المزيفة، تكره هذه الحقيقة".

إقرأ المزيد
بايدن يستغل جائحة كورونا ويوجه انتقادات لاذعة لترامب لـ
بايدن يستغل جائحة كورونا ويوجه انتقادات لاذعة لترامب لـ"تقاعسه في محاسبة الصين"

وتابع: "أنا أعمل من الصباح الباكر حتى ساعات متأخرة من الليل، ولم أترك البيت الأبيض على مدى شهور إلا لإطلاق السفينة "كمفورت" المستشفى العائم الخاص بعلاج مصابي كورونا".

وأضاف: "أواصل العمل من أجل إبرام الاتفاقيات التجارية، وإعادة بناء الجيش، وفي النهاية أجد قصة مزيفة في صحيفة نيويورك تايمز تتحدث عن جدول عملي وعاداتي في تناول الطعام".

المصدر: وكالات

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا