قتلى وجرحى بإطلاق نار في سياتل الأمريكية (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

قتلى وجرحى بإطلاق نار في سياتل الأمريكية (فيديو)
قتل شخص على الأقل وأصيب 6 آخرون في حادثة إطلاق نار وسط مدينة سياتل الأمريكية، حسب ما أفادت به وسائل إعلام محلية.

وقالت الشرطة في مدينة سياتل، على موقعها في "تويتر" اليوم الخميس: "باشرنا التحقيق بعد إصابة ستة أشخاص في حادث إطلاق نار وسقوط قتيل"، مضيفة أن المشتبه به لاذ بالفرار من المكان.

وقالت قناة تلفزيون محلية نقلا عن مصادر محلية، إن الحادث وقع في ساعة ذروة المرور المسائية، ونقلت عن‭‭ ‬‬شاهد قوله إنه سمع إطلاق نار ورأى عشرات الأشخاص يركضون بحثا عن ساتر يحميهم من الرصاص، وسط حالة من الذعر التام.

من جهتها قالت متحدثة باسم مركز هاربورفيو الطبي في المدينة، إنه تم نقل سبع ضحايا إلى قسم الطوارئ بالمستشفى. ولم تقدم تقريرا على الفور عن حالتهم.

في حين ذكرت وسائل إعلام أخرى أن صبيا عمره تسع سنوات من بين المصابين، وأن امرأة (55 عاما) مصابة بجروح خطيرة.

المصدر: وكالات 

