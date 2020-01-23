قتلى وجرحى بإطلاق نار في سياتل الأمريكية (فيديو)
قتل شخص على الأقل وأصيب 6 آخرون في حادثة إطلاق نار وسط مدينة سياتل الأمريكية، حسب ما أفادت به وسائل إعلام محلية.
وقالت الشرطة في مدينة سياتل، على موقعها في "تويتر" اليوم الخميس: "باشرنا التحقيق بعد إصابة ستة أشخاص في حادث إطلاق نار وسقوط قتيل"، مضيفة أن المشتبه به لاذ بالفرار من المكان.
وقالت قناة تلفزيون محلية نقلا عن مصادر محلية، إن الحادث وقع في ساعة ذروة المرور المسائية، ونقلت عن شاهد قوله إنه سمع إطلاق نار ورأى عشرات الأشخاص يركضون بحثا عن ساتر يحميهم من الرصاص، وسط حالة من الذعر التام.
من جهتها قالت متحدثة باسم مركز هاربورفيو الطبي في المدينة، إنه تم نقل سبع ضحايا إلى قسم الطوارئ بالمستشفى. ولم تقدم تقريرا على الفور عن حالتهم.
في حين ذكرت وسائل إعلام أخرى أن صبيا عمره تسع سنوات من بين المصابين، وأن امرأة (55 عاما) مصابة بجروح خطيرة.
People running after shots fired downtown Seattle third and Pine/Pike. Multiple rapid rounds were fired. Looks like at least one body on the ground. #seattleshooting#seattle#shootingpic.twitter.com/FDa8rqsluD— Jessica Schreindl (@JessSchreindl) January 23, 2020
#BREAKING: MAN HUNT - Police are looking for two suspects who are wanted for shooting 7 people, including a child in #Seattle, WA. Description on suspects will be provided when released by Police.— Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) January 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/kFsFTkHpS7
Usually it’s a beautiful view, but not today. 2nd day in a row of gun violence in Seattle in the same area! Be safe out there..@komonews#seattleshootingpic.twitter.com/2LuxO6qTNh— Akshaya Venkat (@AkshayaVenkat_) January 23, 2020
BREAKING: Another night another shooting.— Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) January 23, 2020
Today it's the community in #Seattle. How can we know where it will be tomorrow?
Today it’s 2,333 shot dead just this year. How many more by the end of tomorrow? #seattleshootingpic.twitter.com/155xeWbE8o
المصدر: وكالات