 
مباشر

السلطات الإيرانية تحتجز شخصا صور لحظة استهداف الطائرة الأوكرانية (فيديو)

أخبار العالم

السلطات الإيرانية تحتجز شخصا صور لحظة استهداف الطائرة الأوكرانية (فيديو)
Reuters
الطائرة الأوكرانية المنكوبة
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/n2m3

احتجز "الحرس الثوري الإيراني"، يوم الثلاثاء 14 يناير، الشخص الذي بث مقطعا مصورا لصاروخ ضرب الطائرة الأوكرانية في سماء طهران الأسبوع الماضي، حسب ما نشرته وكالة أنباء "فارس".

وقالت الوكالة دون الخوض في التفاصيل، إنه سيجري الإعلان عن نتائج التحقيق.

وأعلن الحرس الثوري مسؤوليته عن الضربة الصاروخية التي أسقطت الطائرة، مما أودى بحياة جميع من كانوا على متنها وعددهم 176 شخصا.

المصدر: وكالات

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا