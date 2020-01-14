السلطات الإيرانية تحتجز شخصا صور لحظة استهداف الطائرة الأوكرانية (فيديو)
احتجز "الحرس الثوري الإيراني"، يوم الثلاثاء 14 يناير، الشخص الذي بث مقطعا مصورا لصاروخ ضرب الطائرة الأوكرانية في سماء طهران الأسبوع الماضي، حسب ما نشرته وكالة أنباء "فارس".
وقالت الوكالة دون الخوض في التفاصيل، إنه سيجري الإعلان عن نتائج التحقيق.
وأعلن الحرس الثوري مسؤوليته عن الضربة الصاروخية التي أسقطت الطائرة، مما أودى بحياة جميع من كانوا على متنها وعددهم 176 شخصا.
We are analyzing this new video supposedly showing a mid-air explosion. By our initial estimation, the video shows an apartment block in western Parand (35.489414, 50.906917), facing northeast. This perspective is directed approximately towards the known trajectory of #PS752. pic.twitter.com/nDvjRIkFU4— Bellingcat (@bellingcat) 9 января 2020 г.
#BREAKING: According to my sources from #IRGC|ASF, before shot-down of Flight #PS752, the Tor-M1 system had been on autonomous readiness on-order of #IRGC Generals to shoot-down any target flying from SE & S of the missile base. Video shows launch of 2 9M331 missiles at #PS752👇 pic.twitter.com/z6ZIVvmPII— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 14 января 2020 г.
المصدر: وكالات