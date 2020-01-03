فرنسا.. مقتل منفذ عملية طعن قرب باريس (فيديو)
أعلنت الشرطة الفرنسية مساء اليوم الجمعة، قتل شخص نفذ عملية طعن في في ضاحية فيلجويف قرب العاصمة باريس.
وقال تلفزيون "bfm tv" الفرنسي إن الشرطة أطلقت النار على شخص في ضاحية فيلجويف، بعد طعنه عدة أشخاص في حديقة عامة.
وأوضحت الشرطة الفرنسية أن المهاجم توفي بعد وقت قصير من إطلاق النار عليه.
#Villejuif parc des hauts de Bruyères.— Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) January 3, 2020
Intervention en cours des forces de l’ordre.
Évitez le secteur.
#Update: Just in - Video released from a citizen captures the sound of police shooting the knife stabbing suspect at the park of #Villejuif in #Paris. pic.twitter.com/SYBOg4TqHT— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 3, 2020
#Villejuif: At least three people have been stabbed by a knifeman in Villejuif, south of Paris. The suspect has been shot dead by armed police. pic.twitter.com/jgkrQmXyxM— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) January 3, 2020
المصدر: وسائل إعلام فرنسية