فرنسا.. مقتل منفذ عملية طعن قرب باريس (فيديو)

أعلنت الشرطة الفرنسية مساء اليوم الجمعة، قتل شخص نفذ عملية طعن في في ضاحية فيلجويف قرب العاصمة باريس.

وقال تلفزيون "bfm tv" الفرنسي إن الشرطة أطلقت النار على شخص في ضاحية فيلجويف، بعد طعنه عدة أشخاص في حديقة عامة.

وأوضحت الشرطة الفرنسية أن المهاجم توفي بعد وقت قصير من إطلاق النار عليه.

المصدر: وسائل إعلام فرنسية

