أكثر من 1500 شاب مسلم ينظفون شوارع بريطانيا بعد احتفالات رأس السنة (صور)

#Ahmadiyya Muslim Youths from Dens Road Baitul Mahmood Mosque started the new year with morning prayers followed by cleanup at Dundee Law.



We thank @MarkFlynnSNP@LynnesnpR for joining us.



Wish all a very happy #NewYear2020@UKMuslimYouth@AhmadiyyaUK@DundeeCouncilpic.twitter.com/qc37rnUK3Q