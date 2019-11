"هجوم وحشي" في لندن على وزيرة في حكومة هونغ كونغ (فيديو)

📍London, UK

Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, the Secretary of Justice of HKSAR, is surrounded by protestors while on her way to a talk held by the Charted Institute of Arbitrators and she has fell for a few times in the crowd.#HongKong#LiberateHongKong#5DemandsNot1Less#freehkpic.twitter.com/m9c667Tj4U