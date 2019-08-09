انقطاع الكهرباء في أجزاء كبيرة من لندن وجنوب شرق بريطانيا
شهدت أجزاء من العاصمة البريطانية لندن وجنوب شرق إنجلترا انقطاعا واسع النطاق في التيار الكهربائي.
وذكرت هيئة مواصلات لندن على الحساب الرسمي بموقع "تويتر"، أن بعض إشارات المرور لا تعمل، داعية المارة وسائقي السيارات إلى توخي الحذر أثناء القيادة والسير في الشوارع.
Due to a large scale National Grid failure there is a power cut in the London and South East areas, meaning that some traffic lights are down. Please be very cautious on the roads!— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) 9 августа 2019 г.
من جهته، قال الحساب الرسمي لشبكات الطاقة في المملكة المتحدة على "تويتر"، والتي تمتلك الكابلات الكهربائية في لندن وجنوب بريطانيا: "ندرك انقطاع التيار الكهربائي الذي يؤثر على مساحة كبيرة من لندن والجنوب الشرقي".
وأضاف الحساب: "نعتقد أن هذا يرجع إلى فشل في شبكة الكهرباء والغاز الطبيعي، الأمر الذي أثر على عملائنا".
We're aware of a power cut affecting a large area of London and South East. We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers. We may not be able to answer individual tweets at this time. Please keep an eye on our feed for updates.— UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) 9 августа 2019 г.
وأفادت شبكات الطاقة في المملكة المتحدة في تغريدة ثانية: "نعتقد أنه تمت استعادة جميع الإمدادات"، دون أن تكشف سبب الانقطاع.
Update on the #powercut affecting parts of #London & #SouthEast. This is due to an issue on the national transmission network which has impacted our customers. we believe all supplies have been restored.— UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) 9 августа 2019 г.
JUST IN: Large parts of London and the South East are without electricity after a power cut, UK Power Networks says; mass transit impacted. pic.twitter.com/jWJdGrw2KT— David Maina Ndung'u🇰🇪 (@ItsDavidMaina) 9 августа 2019 г.
المصدر: RT + تويتر