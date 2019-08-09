 
مباشر

انقطاع الكهرباء في أجزاء كبيرة من لندن وجنوب شرق بريطانيا

أخبار العالم

انقطاع الكهرباء في أجزاء كبيرة من لندن وجنوب شرق بريطانيا
Reuters / Hannah McKay
العاصمة البريطانية لندن
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/m8q1

شهدت أجزاء من العاصمة البريطانية لندن وجنوب شرق إنجلترا انقطاعا واسع النطاق في التيار الكهربائي.

وذكرت هيئة مواصلات لندن على الحساب الرسمي بموقع "تويتر"، أن بعض إشارات المرور لا تعمل، داعية المارة وسائقي السيارات إلى توخي الحذر أثناء القيادة والسير في الشوارع.

​من جهته، قال الحساب الرسمي لشبكات الطاقة في المملكة المتحدة على "تويتر"، والتي تمتلك الكابلات الكهربائية في لندن وجنوب بريطانيا: "ندرك انقطاع التيار الكهربائي الذي يؤثر على مساحة كبيرة من لندن والجنوب الشرقي".

وأضاف الحساب: "نعتقد أن هذا يرجع إلى فشل في شبكة الكهرباء والغاز الطبيعي، الأمر الذي أثر على عملائنا".

وأفادت شبكات الطاقة في المملكة المتحدة في تغريدة ثانية: "نعتقد أنه تمت استعادة جميع الإمدادات"، دون أن تكشف سبب الانقطاع.

المصدر: RT + تويتر

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2019 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

"لأخذ العبرة".. اقتراح غريب من برلماني عراقي حول صورة صدام حسين