 
مباشر

سيناتور أمريكي يدعو لانتقام عسكري من إيران بعد استهداف ناقلتي نفط ببحر عمان

أخبار العالم

سيناتور أمريكي يدعو لانتقام عسكري من إيران بعد استهداف ناقلتي نفط ببحر عمان
Reuters
السيناتور الأمريکي، توم كوتن
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/lzwh

قال السيناتور الأمريکي، توم كوتن، إن أعمال الإرهاب غير المبررة ضد النقل التجاري في مضيق هرمز تستدعي توجيه ضربة عسكرية انتقامية ضد إيران.

إقرأ المزيد
إيران ترفض الاتهامات الأمريكية باستهداف ناقلتي النفط في بحر عمان
إيران ترفض الاتهامات الأمريكية باستهداف ناقلتي النفط في بحر عمان

ونشر كوتن، وهو أحد الصقور البارزين في الكونغرس، على حسابه في "تويتر"، مقتطفات من مقابلته مع أحد وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية:

 وأضاف السيناتور، "من وقت الرئيس (جورج) واشنطن إلى الرئيس (دونالد) ترامب، فإن أسرع طريقة لجلب نار وغضب الجيش الأمريكي عليك هي أن تفعل ما فعلته إيران - عرقلة حرية الملاحة في البحار المفتوحة".

وكتب: "من المنطقي أن الإيرانيين سيكذبون بشأن هذه الهجمات، لكن على الآخرين ألا يصدقوا كذبهم. يمكن لأي كان أن يرى بأم عينيه البحارة الإيرانيين وهم يزيلون اللغم الذي وضعوه على إحدى الناقلات".

وتأتي هذه التصريحات وسط تصاعد التوتر بين واشنطن وطهران وتبادل الاتهامات بينهما بشأن المسؤولية عن استهداف سفن تجارية أكثر من مرة، آخرها حادث الهجوم على ناقلتي النفط في خليج عمان، إلا أن طهران تنفي وقوفها وراء الحادث.

المصدر: تويتر



العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2019 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

بالفيديو.. شاهد الدمار داخل مطار طرابلس الدولي