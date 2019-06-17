سيناتور أمريكي يدعو لانتقام عسكري من إيران بعد استهداف ناقلتي نفط ببحر عمان
قال السيناتور الأمريکي، توم كوتن، إن أعمال الإرهاب غير المبررة ضد النقل التجاري في مضيق هرمز تستدعي توجيه ضربة عسكرية انتقامية ضد إيران.
ونشر كوتن، وهو أحد الصقور البارزين في الكونغرس، على حسابه في "تويتر"، مقتطفات من مقابلته مع أحد وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية:
NEW: @SenTomCotton says, “unprovoked attacks on commercial shipping warrant a retaliatory military strike against the Islamic Republic of Iran.” pic.twitter.com/tNacjTY7xv— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) 16 июня 2019 г.
The unprovoked, unwarranted acts of terror on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz warrant a retaliatory military strike against the Islamic Republic of Iran. pic.twitter.com/AgZfW8g34T— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) 16 июня 2019 г.
وأضاف السيناتور، "من وقت الرئيس (جورج) واشنطن إلى الرئيس (دونالد) ترامب، فإن أسرع طريقة لجلب نار وغضب الجيش الأمريكي عليك هي أن تفعل ما فعلته إيران - عرقلة حرية الملاحة في البحار المفتوحة".
From the time of President Washington to President Trump, the fastest way to get the fire and fury of the U.S. military unleashed on you is to do what Iran has done—interfere with the freedom of navigation on the open seas. pic.twitter.com/SSCEjMNaDJ— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) 16 июня 2019 г.
وكتب: "من المنطقي أن الإيرانيين سيكذبون بشأن هذه الهجمات، لكن على الآخرين ألا يصدقوا كذبهم. يمكن لأي كان أن يرى بأم عينيه البحارة الإيرانيين وهم يزيلون اللغم الذي وضعوه على إحدى الناقلات".
From the time of President Washington to President Trump, the fastest way to get the fire and fury of the U.S. military unleashed on you is to do what Iran has done—interfere with the freedom of navigation on the open seas. pic.twitter.com/SSCEjMNaDJ— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) 16 июня 2019 г.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات وسط تصاعد التوتر بين واشنطن وطهران وتبادل الاتهامات بينهما بشأن المسؤولية عن استهداف سفن تجارية أكثر من مرة، آخرها حادث الهجوم على ناقلتي النفط في خليج عمان، إلا أن طهران تنفي وقوفها وراء الحادث.
المصدر: تويتر