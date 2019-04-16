 
مباشر

استنفار أمني في 13 مدرسة بولاية أمريكية

أخبار العالم

استنفار أمني في 13 مدرسة بولاية أمريكية
Reuters
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/lq90

أعلنت السلطات في ولاية كولورادو الأمريكية حالة الاستنفار الأمني يوم الثلاثاء في مدرسة كولومباين الثانوية و12 مدرسة حكومية أخرى على الأقل، بسبب "تهديد أمني يعتد به".

وقال مكتب قائد شرطة مقاطعة جيفرسون إن حالة الاستنفار الأمني المعلنة تسمح بمواصلة الأنشطة المدرسية كما هو مقرر لكن مع تقييد حركة الدخول إلى المدرسة والخروج منها.

المصدر: رويترز

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2019 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا

ستدخل الجنة برضا زوجتك.. عالم أزهري يتسبب في جدل كبير على وسائل التواصل