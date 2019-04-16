استنفار أمني في 13 مدرسة بولاية أمريكية
أعلنت السلطات في ولاية كولورادو الأمريكية حالة الاستنفار الأمني يوم الثلاثاء في مدرسة كولومباين الثانوية و12 مدرسة حكومية أخرى على الأقل، بسبب "تهديد أمني يعتد به".
وقال مكتب قائد شرطة مقاطعة جيفرسون إن حالة الاستنفار الأمني المعلنة تسمح بمواصلة الأنشطة المدرسية كما هو مقرر لكن مع تقييد حركة الدخول إلى المدرسة والخروج منها.
The children at these JeffCo schools are going through a lockout just days before the anniversary of Columbine. @AnheuserBusch , @lyft , @Allstate and #anadarko have all made contributions to Values First Colorado, which is trying to recall #coleg members for sensible gun control pic.twitter.com/KEweYqxnit— Colorado Attorney (@ColoAttorney) 16 апреля 2019 г.
We are currently investigating what appears to be a credible threat possibly involving the schools. Children are safe. Deputies are at the schools. Multiple schools are on lockout in Columbine area & Mountains. More details to come #JeffCopic.twitter.com/LwS6VJKxdV— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) 16 апреля 2019 г.
#Colorado The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating what appears to be a "credible threat possibly involving the schools." https://t.co/h6rAiWIdSc— Tom (@azcourier) 16 апреля 2019 г.
المصدر: رويترز