رئيسة حكومة نيوزيلاندا: ما حدث هو هجوم إرهابي

لحظة القبض على أحد منفذي اعتداء المسجدين في نيوزيلاندا

تداول نشطاء فيديو يظهر لحظة قبض الشرطة على أحد منفذي الهجوم الدموي على مسجدي مدينة كرايست تشيرش بنيوزيلاندا، الذي أسفر عن مقتل 9 أشخاص حسب البيانات الأولية.

ويظهر في الفيديو اعتراض إحدى سيارات الشرطة سيارة مطلق النار بعد هروبه من موقع الهجوم بلحظات.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام أن مطلق النار مواطن أسترالي يميني متطرف، وكان ينشر بشكل متكرر على حسابه في Twitter صورا لبندقيته وعليها بعض العبارات المتطرفة.

