لحظة القبض على أحد منفذي اعتداء المسجدين في نيوزيلاندا
تداول نشطاء فيديو يظهر لحظة قبض الشرطة على أحد منفذي الهجوم الدموي على مسجدي مدينة كرايست تشيرش بنيوزيلاندا، الذي أسفر عن مقتل 9 أشخاص حسب البيانات الأولية.
ويظهر في الفيديو اعتراض إحدى سيارات الشرطة سيارة مطلق النار بعد هروبه من موقع الهجوم بلحظات.
#Breaking: Just in - Alleged video of the shooter being rammed by the police of #NewZealand after the shootings at the Al-Noor mosque and another, in the #Christchurch Terror attack. pic.twitter.com/6w5ze3qufX— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) March 15, 2019
#Breaking: Just in - The shooter shared the picture on #Twitter before heading to the city of #Christchurch, to the Mosque in #NewZealandpic.twitter.com/PO6VEpZQ5y— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) March 15, 2019
وذكرت وسائل إعلام أن مطلق النار مواطن أسترالي يميني متطرف، وكان ينشر بشكل متكرر على حسابه في Twitter صورا لبندقيته وعليها بعض العبارات المتطرفة.
المصدر: وكالات