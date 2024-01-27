 
مشاهد لإطفاء حريق على متن سفينة "مارلين لواندا" البريطانية بعد هجوم الحوثيين

تداولت شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لقطات تظهر عمليات إطفاء حريق على متن سفينة "مارلين لواندا" البريطانية بعد هجوم الحوثيين الصاروخي عليها.

صور وفيديو لسفينة النفط البريطانية "مارلين لواندا" عقب استهدافها من قبل الحوثيين

المصدر: وكالات

