مشاهد لإطفاء حريق على متن سفينة "مارلين لواندا" البريطانية بعد هجوم الحوثيين
تداولت شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لقطات تظهر عمليات إطفاء حريق على متن سفينة "مارلين لواندا" البريطانية بعد هجوم الحوثيين الصاروخي عليها.
The French Navy releases pictures from its efforts to help put out the fire on the British-owned tanker Marlin Luanda after it was hit by an anti-ship missile fired by the Houthis.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 27, 2024
The Houthis are challenging the West by attacking international maritime trade. pic.twitter.com/dXEIShAQiE
