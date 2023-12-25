بالفيديو.. القبة الحديدية تعترض صواريخ أطلقت من غزة

نشرت "أسوشيتد برس" فيديو يظهر اعتراض القبة الحديدية الإسرائيلية لصواريخ أُطلقت من شمال قطاع غزة مساء الاثنين 25 ديسمبر.

25 December 2023

Southern Israel



Militants in Gaza fire a barrage of rockets at southern Israel





Southern Israel - 25 December 2023

1.Barrage of rockets fired from Gaza Strip at southern Israel, some rockets seen intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system

Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets at southern Israel on Monday, with some intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he was determined to press ahead with Israel’s offensive, launched in response to an Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and took 240 others hostage.

The war has devastated large parts of Gaza, killed more than 20,600 Palestinians and displaced almost all of the territory’s 2.3 million people.

