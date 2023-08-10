شاهد تحول ثاني أكبر جزر هاواي إلى منطقة منكوبة (فيديو)

 
تحولت جزيرة ماوي، ثاني أكبر جزر هاواي الأمريكية، إلى مكان منكوب بسبب الحرائق الهائلة التي اجتاحت أراضيها، وتسببت في خسائر فادحة فى الأرواح، إضافة إلى تشريد آلاف السكان والسياح.

وبدأت الحرائق في النباتات واتسع انتشارها بسرعة كبيرة في المناطق المأهولة، نتيجة لتقدمها بواسطة رياح قوية تجاوزت سرعتها 60 ميلا في الساعة.

وتمتدت النيران إلى المناطق الحضرية، ما أدى إلى اشتعال التقاطعات والمباني الخشبية في مركز مدينة لاهاينا، التي تعود تاريخها إلى القرن الثامن عشر وتم تسجيلها في السجل الوطني للأماكن التاريخية.

المصدر: RT

