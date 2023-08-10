شاهد تحول ثاني أكبر جزر هاواي إلى منطقة منكوبة (فيديو)
تحولت جزيرة ماوي، ثاني أكبر جزر هاواي الأمريكية، إلى مكان منكوب بسبب الحرائق الهائلة التي اجتاحت أراضيها، وتسببت في خسائر فادحة فى الأرواح، إضافة إلى تشريد آلاف السكان والسياح.
وبدأت الحرائق في النباتات واتسع انتشارها بسرعة كبيرة في المناطق المأهولة، نتيجة لتقدمها بواسطة رياح قوية تجاوزت سرعتها 60 ميلا في الساعة.
وتمتدت النيران إلى المناطق الحضرية، ما أدى إلى اشتعال التقاطعات والمباني الخشبية في مركز مدينة لاهاينا، التي تعود تاريخها إلى القرن الثامن عشر وتم تسجيلها في السجل الوطني للأماكن التاريخية.
🚨🚨🚨Turn up the sound & listen to the terror of these poor folks fleeing the Maui wildfires.— Nathan Mackenzie Brown 🔬🌎 (@NathanMackBrown) August 9, 2023
Don’t turn a blind eye.
These are REAL people dying in the climate crisis.
“I want you to act as if our house is on fire. Because it is.”
-Greta Thunbergpic.twitter.com/Jm0cweooMK
Front street in Lahaina, Maui is absolutely demolished after wildfires take out the popular tourist destination.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2023
Crazy to think that I was walking down this street just one month ago.
- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green confirms most of the town is destroyed.
- At least 6 people have been… pic.twitter.com/oSAXJve645
Utter devastation left by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaï. It is far from hyperbole to say that Lahaina has been wiped off the map.— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 9, 2023
Credit: Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/dlwxTNY51R
المصدر: RT