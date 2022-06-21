بوركينا فاسو.. مظاهرة تطالب بتوسيع التعاون العسكري مع روسيا
AFP
شهدت مدينة كايا في وسط بوركينا فاسو أمس الاثنين مظاهرة طالب المشاركون فيها بسحب القوات الفرنسية من البلاد وتوسيع التعاون العسكري مع روسيا وإدخال قوات روسية لاستعادة الأمن والنظام.
