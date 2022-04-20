الطلاب يغلقون مدخل إحدى المدارس الثانوية في باريس أثناء احتجاج ضد ماكرون ولوبان

تجمع العشرات من طلاب المدارس الثانوية الثلاثاء أمام مدرسة ليسيه-لويس-لو-جراند الثانوية في باريس للتنديد بمرشحي الرئاسة إيمانويل ماكرون ومارين لوبان قبل الجولة الثانية من الانتخابات

وأغلق الطلاب المتظاهرون مدخل المدرسة إلى جانب الطريق القريب منها ورفعوا لافتات تندد بالفاشية والبرامج الانتخابية للمرشحين، داعين إلى العدالة الاجتماعية والمناخية.

المصدر: رابتلي



France: Students block high school entrance to denounce Macron and Le Pen ahead of 2nd round







Dozens of high school students gathered in Paris on Tuesday, blocking the entrance of the Lycee Louis-le-Grand high school to denounce both presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen ahead of the second round of the election.

The protesters blocked the school entrance alongside the road near the school while carrying banners denouncing fascism and candidates' electoral programs, and calling for social and climate justice.

The Lycee Louis-le-Grand is known as a prestigious elite school.

