بالفيديو.. أهالي كراتشي يستعدون لعيد الأضحى على طريقتهم

أظهر فيديو اسوشيتد برس طقوسا قد تبدو غريبة من مدينة كراتشي الباكستانية حيث نقل أحد أهالي المدينة بقرته باستخدام رافعة من أسقف المنازل.

وأوضح تقرير الوكالة أن سكان كراتشي الذين لديهم حظائر مواش على أسقف بيوتهم ينزلونها من هناك، استعدادا للعيد

المصدر: أ.ب.



Muslims began Eid-ul-Adha preparations in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Sunday, with sacrificial cattle being lowered by crane from their rooftop barns.

In the three-day festival sacrificing goats, cows, bulls and camels is a part of religious celebrations.

As the festival approaches, the buying of animals for slaughter from temporary markets is a spectacle to be witnessed by families each year.

For the last ten years, Syed Ejaz Hassan, a resident of Karachi's modest Nazimabad neighbourhood, has bought calves soon after Eid-ul-Adha, and raised them to adulthood on the roof top of his family home.

A year later, as Eid-ul-Adha approaches, the cows and bulls are lowered down by cranes in a spectacle witnessed by a crowd of people chanting slogans and praise.

The delicate procedure is a show of excitement for hundreds from the neighborhood and surrounding area to witness along with their children.

Hassan and his family look after the animals with dedication in a makeshift barn on top of their building for one whole year.

Each year the tradition also brings some sadness for the Hassan children who get attached to the animals.