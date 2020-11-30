 
بالفيديو.. ميلانيا ترامب تزين البيت الأبيض احتفالا بأعياد الميلاد

نشرت ميلانيا ترامب زوجة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، اليوم الاثنين عبر حسابها في "تويتر" مقطع فيديو لزينة أعياد الميلاد في البيت الأبيض.

ونشرت السيدة الأولى عبر حسابها أمس صورا لبعض المتطوعين في تزيين البيت الأبيض وعلقت قائلة "في نهاية هذا الأسبوع، جاء متطوعون من جميع أنحاء أمريكا لتزيين البيت الأبيض، لموسم الأعياد، شكرا لكم على وقتكم وحماسكم وتفانيكم للتأكد من أن روح السلام والفرح تملأ الغرف والقاعات التاريخية في منزل الشعب".

المصدر: تويتر+RT

