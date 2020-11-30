بالفيديو.. ميلانيا ترامب تزين البيت الأبيض احتفالا بأعياد الميلاد
نشرت ميلانيا ترامب زوجة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، اليوم الاثنين عبر حسابها في "تويتر" مقطع فيديو لزينة أعياد الميلاد في البيت الأبيض.
During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmaspic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020
ونشرت السيدة الأولى عبر حسابها أمس صورا لبعض المتطوعين في تزيين البيت الأبيض وعلقت قائلة "في نهاية هذا الأسبوع، جاء متطوعون من جميع أنحاء أمريكا لتزيين البيت الأبيض، لموسم الأعياد، شكرا لكم على وقتكم وحماسكم وتفانيكم للتأكد من أن روح السلام والفرح تملأ الغرف والقاعات التاريخية في منزل الشعب".
This weekend, volunteers from all across America have come to decorate the @WhiteHouse for the holiday season. Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House! #WHChristmaspic.twitter.com/k1VAqCpCgk— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2020
المصدر: تويتر+RT