بالفيديو.. حريق في محطة البتروكيماويات في إيران
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/p076
أدى حريق هائل اندلع في محطة البتروكيماويات في إيران إلى إصابة شخص واحد على الأقل بحروق.
Mysterious Explosions Resumed in #Iran, Now at Khormosi Petrochemical Company (Bandar-e Emam) Local sources say the explosion occurred in the aromatic unit of Khormosi Petrochemical Processing Company The cause of the blast has not yet been determined. pic.twitter.com/hw9X0Rl9O7— ܡܐܪܝܘ 🇱🇧🇬🇧 (@MarioLeb79) October 23, 2020
المصدر: مراسل RT