اللقطات الأولى من مكان تحطم الطائرة الباكستانية
تحطمت طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة الخطوط الجوية الدولية الباكستانية (PIA) قرب مطار كراتشي اليوم الجمعة.
الطائرة المنكوبة كانت متوجهة من لاهور إلى كراتشي وتحطمت قرب مطار جناح الدولي، وكان على متنها قرابة 100 راكب، وهي من طراز "إيرباص إيه 320".
#Breakjng ; #PIA plan crash .— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) May 22, 2020
Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. pic.twitter.com/oi3Ve2mJ7T
PIA PK303 @airbus A320 has gone down on a congested urban area short of Karachi airport. 99 passengers and crew onboard. At this time all our thoughts with the families of the ones onboard & those affected on the ground. Tragic and sad. pic.twitter.com/dilhpIgBnh— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 22, 2020
PIA PK305 crashed in the densely populated area Jinnah Garden very close to the #Karachi airport. The area is very congested and rescue teams are having difficulties in their work. #PIACrashesInKarachipic.twitter.com/PO81M93p5B— #Stay_Home #Stay_Safe (@imAnkeshanand) May 22, 2020
Crash site filled with dense smoke. Area residents trying to brave the situation and lead rescues efforts. I hope everyone remains safe... such thick smoke can be a death trap in itself. #PIA#planecrash#airbus320pic.twitter.com/OJyVbePFY4— Ovais Jafar (@ovaisjafar) May 22, 2020