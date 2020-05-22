 
اللقطات الأولى من مكان تحطم الطائرة الباكستانية

تحطمت طائرة ركاب تابعة لشركة الخطوط الجوية الدولية الباكستانية (PIA) قرب مطار كراتشي اليوم الجمعة.

الطائرة المنكوبة كانت متوجهة من لاهور إلى كراتشي وتحطمت قرب مطار جناح الدولي، وكان على متنها قرابة 100 راكب، وهي من طراز "إيرباص إيه 320".

