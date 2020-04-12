القوات الإسبانية تحول أكبر طائرتها إلى مستشفي جوي لمصابي كورونا

حول الجيش الإسباني أكبر طائرة نقل لديه إيرباص اي-400 إلى مستشفى جوي قادر على نقل 19 شخصا من المصابين بفيروس كورونا في آن واحد.

رابتلي

The Spanish Air Force has converted its largest transport aircraft into a hospital with the capacity to transport patients infected with coronavirus. The medicalised plane can transport five critically ill patients and 14 requiring minor care. Footage published on Thursday by the Spanish Air Force shows the Airbus A400 military transport aircraft, whose adaptation has been carried out at the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase (Madrid). The initiative is aimed at transferring seriously ill patients from crowded hospitals to other medical centres with more capacity. .