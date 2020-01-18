محاولة اقتحام مسرح باريسي أثناء تواجد ماكرون فيه
حاول العشرات من معارضي الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون اقتحام أحد المسارح الباريسية، أمس الجمعة، أثناء تواجده فيه رفقة عقيلته، قبل أن تتدخل قوات الأمن لتأمين خروجهما.
Last night Macron had to be escorted out of a Theatre’s service door due to having to run away from protests against him— The Pileus (@thepileus) 18 января 2020 г.
The Govt of France is scared of its people. Just wish that was the case in the UKpic.twitter.com/gsULTsMI21