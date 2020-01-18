محاولة اقتحام مسرح باريسي أثناء تواجد ماكرون فيه

 
حاول العشرات من معارضي الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون اقتحام أحد المسارح الباريسية، أمس الجمعة، أثناء تواجده فيه رفقة عقيلته، قبل أن تتدخل قوات الأمن لتأمين خروجهما.

