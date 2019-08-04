 
صور هجوم تكساس وردود فعل الناس

Reuters STRINGER
تداول رواد "تويتر" مقاطع فيديو تظهر لحظات الهجوم المسلح الذي استهدف أحد المراكز التجارية في مدينة إل باسو في ولاية تكساس الأمريكية أمس السبت، مخلفا العشرات بين قتيل وجريح.

وإضافة إلى فيديوهات الهجوم نفسه، نشر رواد "تويتر" مقاطع تظهر مواطنين اصطفوا في طوابير للتبرع بالدم لضحايا الهجوم في خطوة اعتبرها كثيرون بصيص أمل وسط هذه المأساة المروعة.

وفي أحد الفيديوهات يعرض رجل قطعا من البيتزا مجانا على الواقفين في طابور التبرع بالدم.

وفي واشنطن خرجت مظاهرات احتجاجية أمام البيت الأبيض والكونغرس، طالب المشاركون فيه السلطة بالتحرك العاجل من أجل وضع حد للجرائم باستخدام الأسلحة النارية في البلاد.

