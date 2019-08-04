صور هجوم تكساس وردود فعل الناس
تداول رواد "تويتر" مقاطع فيديو تظهر لحظات الهجوم المسلح الذي استهدف أحد المراكز التجارية في مدينة إل باسو في ولاية تكساس الأمريكية أمس السبت، مخلفا العشرات بين قتيل وجريح.
وإضافة إلى فيديوهات الهجوم نفسه، نشر رواد "تويتر" مقاطع تظهر مواطنين اصطفوا في طوابير للتبرع بالدم لضحايا الهجوم في خطوة اعتبرها كثيرون بصيص أمل وسط هذه المأساة المروعة.
وفي أحد الفيديوهات يعرض رجل قطعا من البيتزا مجانا على الواقفين في طابور التبرع بالدم.
وفي واشنطن خرجت مظاهرات احتجاجية أمام البيت الأبيض والكونغرس، طالب المشاركون فيه السلطة بالتحرك العاجل من أجل وضع حد للجرائم باستخدام الأسلحة النارية في البلاد.
Active reports of a shooter present in El Paso, Texas - Stay safe and be alert #elpaso#shooter#shooting#texas#realstreetshitpic.twitter.com/xq1mDCYGUC— Real $treet $hit (@realstreettv) August 3, 2019
#BREAKING Update : El Paso - Video from inside the Cielo Vista Mall as it was being evacuated due to an active shooter situation. #ElPaso— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) August 3, 2019
Video : Victoria Balderramapic.twitter.com/3c5l1eIGqy"
Shooting at the mall El Paso Walmart Texas #ElPaso#Texas#walmartshooting 🛑 pic.twitter.com/pbNwOHnfJ2— Máximo Alexander (@MaximoSPQR) August 3, 2019
Американцы сдают кровь американцам. #ElPasoShootingpic.twitter.com/Yw3MbCvetQ— 🇧🇪 Rig Sec 🇧🇪 (@Rigsector) August 3, 2019
Man gives out free pizza to people who are donating blood to the victims of the El Paso, Texas shooting — Many donation centers were overwhelmed. #elpasoshootingpic.twitter.com/zOpQoT70Ae— ʟ✌🏻ʍ (@thyyms) August 3, 2019
To all of our elected officials - Listen Up!!— Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) August 4, 2019
If you’re not on the right side of history, and willing to #TakeActionNotSides to prevent #GunViolence.....well then we are coming for your seat. #ElPasoShootingpic.twitter.com/1RehML16QA
Not sure who needs to hear this.... but we’re coming for your seat if you are not a gun-sense candidate. #ExpectUs#GSU19#ElPaso#DC#vote2020@senatemajldr@MomsDemand@shannonrwatts@SenTedCruz@JohnCornynpic.twitter.com/iaFvdDFaY9— VA GVP Soccer Mom (@DashaHermosilla) August 4, 2019