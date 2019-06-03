شاهد.. لحظة استهداف مطار التيفور الحربي في سوريا بغارات إسرائيلية
AFP
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/lxmy
نشر ناشطون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي شريطا مصورا يُرجح أنه للغارة الإسرائيلية، التي استهدفت مطار "تيفور" في محافظة حمص السورية، في وقت متأخر من يوم الأحد.
The first video of the #Israeli Air Force missile attack on the base of the #T-4 in the #Syrian province of #Homs.— NadieHarbieh (@HarbiehNadie) ٢ يونيو ٢٠١٩
Reported on the interception of several #missiles by air defense forces, the destruction of warehouses in the territory of the base and the death of a Syrian soldier pic.twitter.com/gfV1cD5n1V
المصدر: وكالات
تعليمات استخدام خدمة التعليقات على صفحات موقع قناة "RT Arabic" (اضغط هنا)