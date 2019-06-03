 
تجمع المهنيين السودانيين: ارتفاع عدد قتلى محاولة فض الاعتصام في الخرطوم إلى 3 أشخاص وإصابة آخرين

شاهد.. لحظة استهداف مطار التيفور الحربي في سوريا بغارات إسرائيلية

نشر ناشطون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي شريطا مصورا يُرجح أنه للغارة الإسرائيلية، التي استهدفت مطار "تيفور" في محافظة حمص السورية، في وقت متأخر من يوم الأحد.

