نوبل للفيزياء من نصيب ثلاثة علماء بينهم أول امرأة تفوز بالجائزة منذ عام 1963
فاز الأميركي آرثر آشكن والفرنسي جيرار مورو والكندية دونا ستريكلاند بجائزة نوبل للفيزياء، بفضل إحرازهم تقدما هاما في فيزياء الليزر.
ومنحت الأكاديمية الملكية السويدية للعلوم جائزة نوبل للفيزياء لعام 2018، إلى العلماء الثلاثة من أجل "الاختراعات الرائدة في مجال فيزياء الليزر".
BREAKING NEWS⁰The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Physics 2018 “for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics” with one half to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland. pic.twitter.com/PK08SnUslK— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018
Ultra-sharp laser beams make it possible to cut or drill holes in various materials extremely precisely – even in living matter. Millions of eye operations are performed every year with the sharpest of laser beams.#NobelPrizepic.twitter.com/MiYb4i8AHw— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018
وسيتقاسم الفائزون الجائزة التي تساوي 9 ملايين كرونة سويدية (مليون دولار)، كما سيحصلون على أوسمة خلال الاحتفال بالفائزين لهذا العام في العاصمة ستوكهولم، في 10 ديسمبر المقبل.
وفاز الأميركي آرثر آشكن بالجائزة لابتكاره "الملقط البصري" أو كما يعرف باسم "Optical tweezers"، وتطبيقه على الأنظمة البيولوجية"، وهو أداة علمية تستخدم شعاع ليزر شديد التركيز لتوفير قوة جاذبة أو منفرة.
This year’s #NobelPrize inventions revolutionised laser physics. Extremely small objects and incredibly fast processes now appear in a new light. Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications. pic.twitter.com/RZp78piSRF— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018
Science fiction has become a reality. Optical tweezers make it possible to observe, turn, cut, push and pull with light. In many laboratories, laser tweezers are used to study biological processes, such as proteins, molecular motors, DNA or the inner life of cells.#NobelPrizepic.twitter.com/tWK55J4VcP— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 2, 2018
فيما منح الفرنسي جيرار مورو والكندية دونا ستريكلاند (وهي أول امرأة تحصل على جائزة نوبل منذ عام 1963) الجائزة بفضل طريقتهما في "توليد نبضات ضوئية فائقة القصر، عالية الكثافة".
المصدر: نيويورك تايمز