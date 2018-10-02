 
نوبل للفيزياء من نصيب ثلاثة علماء بينهم أول امرأة تفوز بالجائزة منذ عام 1963

نوبل للفيزياء من نصيب ثلاثة علماء بينهم أول امرأة تفوز بالجائزة منذ عام 1963
فاز الأميركي آرثر آشكن والفرنسي جيرار مورو والكندية دونا ستريكلاند بجائزة نوبل للفيزياء، بفضل إحرازهم تقدما هاما في فيزياء الليزر.

ومنحت الأكاديمية الملكية السويدية للعلوم جائزة نوبل للفيزياء لعام 2018، إلى العلماء الثلاثة من أجل "الاختراعات الرائدة في مجال فيزياء الليزر".

وسيتقاسم الفائزون الجائزة التي تساوي 9 ملايين كرونة سويدية (مليون دولار)، كما سيحصلون على أوسمة خلال الاحتفال بالفائزين لهذا العام في العاصمة ستوكهولم، في 10 ديسمبر المقبل.

وفاز الأميركي آرثر آشكن بالجائزة لابتكاره "الملقط البصري" أو كما يعرف باسم "Optical tweezers"، وتطبيقه على الأنظمة البيولوجية"، وهو أداة علمية تستخدم شعاع ليزر شديد التركيز لتوفير قوة جاذبة أو منفرة.

فيما منح الفرنسي جيرار مورو والكندية دونا ستريكلاند (وهي أول امرأة تحصل على جائزة نوبل منذ عام 1963) الجائزة بفضل طريقتهما في "توليد نبضات ضوئية فائقة القصر، عالية الكثافة".

المصدر: نيويورك تايمز

