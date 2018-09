اكتشاف أكبر مخلوق عاش على الأرض قبل 200 مليون عام

View this post on Instagram

After months of little teasers and hype and rumours and not letting anyone take photos of my workspace, I finally get to introduce you to Ledumahadi mafube, The Highland Giant! Ledumahadi was the largest animal on earth 200 million years ago. 4 metres to the hip. 12 tonnes. Heavier than two African elephants. Just incredible. Mad props to my supervisor @jonahchoiniere for giving me the opportunity to bring this beauty back to life. Please read the paper, it really is fantastic: https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(18)30993-X#.W60kNzgv5AU.facebook