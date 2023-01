قمر صناعي يظهر "توهج" الحمم البركانية داخل بركان هاواي الثائر من الفضاء

On January 5, 2023, Kilauea—Hawaii’s youngest and most active volcano—began erupting once again 🌋#Landsat 8 acquired this image on January 11, 2023: a composite of natural-color overlaid with false-color to highlight the lava's infrared signature.



