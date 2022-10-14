 
كشف النقاب عن أكبر كاميرا في العالم لمسح سماء الليل بتفاصيل لم يسبق لها مثيل

Jacqueline Ramseyer Orrell/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
أكبر كاميرا في العالم
يقترب مختبر في الولايات المتحدة من استكمال بناء أكبر كاميرا رقمية في العالم، والتي تتميز بعدسة بعرض 1.65 م، وكاميرا بدقة 3200 ميغابكسل.

ويعمل العلماء في مختبر SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory في جامعة ستانفورد، على بناء كاميرا مقراب المسح الشامل الكبير (LSST) بهدف التقاط سماء الليل بتفاصيل لم يسبق لها مثيل.

وبمجرد الانتهاء، سيتم نقل الكاميرا إلى مقراب المسح الشامل الكبير في تشيلي، حيث ستوضع فوق تلسكوب Simonyi.

ومن خلال مجال رؤية يبلغ 9.6 درجة مربعة (لقياس الزوايا المجسمة)، أي ما يقارب 40 مرة من حجم القمر عند النظر إليه من الأرض، سيتمكن علماء الفلك من التقاط الاختلافات في سطوع 37 مليار نجم في نطاق رؤيتهم، بالإضافة إلى حالات عدم الاستقرار الدورية الأخرى التي كان من المستحيل ملاحظتها في السابق.

وبالقيام بذلك، يأمل العلماء أن يتيح هذا فهما جديدا لبعض أكبر ألغاز الكون، مثل طبيعة المادة المظلمة، حيث أن الكاميرا قادرة على التقاط ما يصل إلى 15 تيرابايت من الصور كل ليلة.

ويوضح موقع المشروع على الويب أن "كاميرا مقراب المسح الشامل الكبير هي أكبر كاميرا رقمية تم تصنيعها على الإطلاق ... فهي بحجم سيارة صغيرة تقريبا وتزن نحو 2800 كغ. ستنتج كاميرا مقراب المسح الشامل الكبير بيانات ذات جودة عالية للغاية مع الحد الأدنى من التوقف والصيانة".

ومع اكتمال البناء تقريبا، من المتوقع أن يتم نقل الكاميرا إلى مرصد تشيلي في مايو 2023 على متن طائرة شحن بوينغ 747 معدلة خصيصا. وسيبدأ تشغيلها بعد ذلك في العام التالي بمجرد تثبيتها.

المصدر: إندبندنت

