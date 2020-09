إعادة بناء وجه راهب من العصور الوسطى تثير تكهنات بشبه مثير مع لاعب كرة قدم شهير (صورة)

In 2017, the grave of Abbot John of Wheathampstead (c.1390-1465) was discovered during excavations for the new Welcome Centre. 3 papal bullae (seals) determined it was Abbot John and confirmed the papal privileges he gained in 1423. @James_G_Clark

🌐 https://t.co/pmfEOi6Qnzpic.twitter.com/RyvDh1oqmA