مقصورات الطائرات المستقبلية بمقاعد دون طاولات ولا شاشات وتغييرات تحمي من أي كوارث صحية
غيرت جائحة فيروس كورونا الكثير من الأشياء من حولنا، من الطريقة التي نتواصل بها اجتماعيا، إلى طريقة العمل والسفر.
وما يزال السفر الجوي بعيدا عن مستويات ما قبل الجائحة، لكنه بدأ في العودة شيئا فشيئا منذ مايو الماضي. ويواصل المسافرون القلق بشأن الصعود إلى طائرة مزدحمة في ظل تواصل الوباء، لكن لحسن الحظ، يعمل العديد من المصممين على تقديم أفكار يمكنها تخفيف القلق والخوف بشأن السفر الجوي مستقبلا.
وفي مفهوم تم إصداره حديثا، طور استوديو التصميم PriestmanGoode ومقره لندن بالمملكة المتحدة "مقصورة ما بعد الجائحة" والتي تركز على النظافة والمساحة الشخصية والحفاظ على سلامة الركاب وراحتهم.
وأطلقت شركة التصميم البريطانية على مفهومها الجديد اسم "السماء الصافية" (Pure Skies)، والذي أعادت من خلاله تصميم مقاعد الدرجة الاقتصادية ودرجة رجال الأعمال.
وتستخدم المقاعد "حبرا متلونا بالضوء وحراريا" سيعمل مع طرق تنظيف جديدة مثل الأشعة فوق البنفسجية (UVC)، التي أظهرت الدراسات أنها يمكن أن تقتل فيروس كورونا، والتنظيف الحراري.
وتم تغيير اسم الدرجة الاقتصادية إلى "مناطق السماء الصافية" بينما تسمى درجة رجال الأعمال "غرف السماء الصافية".
وفي "مناطق السماء الصافية"، تفصل شاشات فواصل جديدة بارتفاع كامل كل صف عن الآخر، بينما تكون المقاعد متداخلة لتوفير مساحة أكبر للركاب.
ويمكنك نسيان أجهزة التلفزيون الترفيهية على متن الطائرة في هذه الدرجة، وبدلا من ذلك، ستسمح لك الأنظمة الجديدة بتوصيل هاتفك حتى تتمكن من المشاهدة من خلال أجهزتك الشخصية، وهو أمر تفعله العديد من شركات الطيران بالفعل.
كما يوجد على ظهر المقعد شحن لاسلكي وبطاقة أمان مدمجة بإضاءة خلفية. ويشير التصميم أيضا إلى أنه سيقع التخلص من منضدة الدرج، التي يشار إليها غالبا على أنها واحدة من أقذر أجزاء الطائرة، وسيتم تقديم واحدة أصغر حجما عند تسليم الطعام.
كما تم إعادة تصميم المقاعد نفسها لتتميز بأسطح لامعة بدلا من الأسطح غير اللامعة التقليدية، ما يجعلها أسهل في التنظيف.
وتخلى التصميم عن جيوب المقاعد التي تعرف بأنها مكان إيواء القمامة والجراثيم، واستبدالها بأكياس قابلة للإزالة.
أما في " غرف السماء الصافية" المعروفة سابقا بدرجة رجال الأعمال، فيحتوي كل مقعد على ستائر لجعل الجلوس أكثر خصوصية بالإضافة إلى خزانة ملابس وخزانة علوية شخصية.
وما يزال مسافرو درجة رجال الأعمال يحصلون على تلفزيون مع شاشة ترفيه ضخمة متزامنة مع أجهزتهم الخاصة.
في حين أن المقاعد الجديدة قد تبدو واقعية، تدعي الشركة أن الأمر قد يستغرق ثلاث سنوات فقط لبناء واعتماد بعض هذه الأنظمة الجديدة.
وأضاف المصممون: "تساعد ميزات التصميم الجديدة المدمجة وأحدث التقنيات والابتكارات المادية في تقليل قلق الركاب وتحسين المساحة الشخصية والنظافة وتسهيل الرحلات الخالية من اللمس".
وتأمل التصميمات الجديدة في حماية صناعة السفر في المستقبل من أي كوارث صحية أخرى.
وأضاف المدير نايجل جود: "لقد تطلعنا إلى تخيل سيناريوهات مستقبلية وأخذنا في الاعتبار سلوكيات الركاب الجديدة التي يقودها الوباء العالمي لضمان إمكانية تنفيذ تصميماتنا في غضون بضع سنوات وستلبي متطلبات المستخدم وشركات الطيران لسنوات عديدة قادمة".
المصدر: ذي صن