اليابان تضع بصمتها على الزمن الجيولوجي الأرضي بـ"عصر تشيبانيا"

So while we're at the dawn of a little stratigraphic flicker (so far) called the a/Anthropocene Epoch (lower-case/upper-case still pending https://t.co/2fdAxPlp1O), geologists have nailed down a much bigger juncture in Earth's story - the Chibanian Age: https://t.co/oXHV8ofoKmpic.twitter.com/kMlnFFWzx1